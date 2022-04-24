Nicole Scherzinger Sets Hearts Racing In Swimsuit Posts

Nicole is a versatile performer, most famous for being the lead singer in the multi-platinum girl group The Pussycat Dolls. She became one of the best performing and renowned pop music stars in the 2000s and has expanded her resume to include several duties in the entertainment field.

Today, Nicole is known as a television personality, hostess, and actress with more than 5.2 million Instagram followers. Though Nicole has had a flourishing career as an actress and pop star, she easily could have had a career as a model, and through her social media posts, she stays close to her fans and gets to show her well-toned body.

Through Instagram, she also shares with her followers the workout routines she incorporates to stay in fantastic shape.