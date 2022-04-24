Penelope Cruz’s Dating History: From Non-Hollywood Exes To A-List Actors

Before marrying fellow Spanish star Javier Bardem in a secret ceremony in 2010, Penelope Cruz had quite an exciting love life, having dated several A-list actors but also some non-Hollywood men.

The Volver actress, now 47, was just a teenager in the ‘90s when she had a relationship with Spanish musician Nacho Cano. After the two broke up in 1998, Cruz dated Czech director Tomas Obermaier, but the romance ended in 2000, reportedly because of her career plans.

What followed was a string of relationships with some famous Hollywood actors. See below.