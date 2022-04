Chanel West Coast shows off all the fun she's been having at Coachella - bikini action included. The 33-year-old rapper has been filling her Instagram with snaps from the recent Pal Springs, CA music festival, one this year welcoming stars from Kendall and Kylie Jenner to Bella Thorne.

Posting to Instagram last week, Chanel thrilled her 3.6 million followers in a skimpy bikini look, enjoying an indoor swing and turning the whole thing into a photo op. Check it out, plus more below.