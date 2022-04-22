'DC League of Super-Pets' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

DC League of Super-Pets is one of the most anticipated 3D animated movies of the year. Inspired by DC's original Legion of Super-Pets, which first appeared in a comic series back in 1962, the movie will be showcasing a team of pets with superpowers, led by Krypto the Superdog.

The 3D flick features an all-star cast voicing the characters, with Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. Joining the two are other notable actors, including John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, and Diego Luna.

Watch the trailer of DC League of Super-Pets on YouTube.