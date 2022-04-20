Blue Jays At Red Sox [April 20] - MLB Picks And Predictions

The top two teams in the American League East Division will meet again tonight when the Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park for the second game of the series.

The home team ground its way to a 2-1 win despite logging just 3 hits. Red Sox skipper Alex Cora claimed it felt like a playoff game so he coached them as such, digging deep into his bullpen to help his team's cause.

Now, Jose Berríos and Nick Pivetta will take the mound for Wednesday's matchup. Who'll end up on top? Let's find out!