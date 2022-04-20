Inside Giants Outfielder Joc Pederson's LA Home

Last November, Joc Pederson left his home in Studio City, California. According to the MLB, the two-time World Series champion outfielder has signed a one-year agreement with the San Francisco Giants worth $6 million. Joc did not waste any time adjusting to the news, as he has already sold his Studio City, California, home for a stunning $4.1 million, netting him a tidy sum after purchasing it for $3.25 million in 2018.

Joc played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the bulk of his baseball career, winning his first World Series with the team. After that, in the 2021 season, he split time with the Chicago Cubs before joining the Atlanta Braves, with whom he won the World Series for the first time in 26 years. Now that he is returning to the west coast, he will be relocating to the Bay Area, where he was born and raised.

Although there has not been any word on what Joc's new quarters in San Francisco would be, keep scrolling to have a look inside his recently sold Los Angeles property.

A Look Inside The Mansion 

Joc may be overjoyed to be returning to his old haunts in San Francisco, but it must be difficult to say goodbye to his magnificent property.

The house on Acama Street in Studio City, California, measures little under 8,000 square feet. According to the listing, the single-family home features a two-car attached garage and was built in 2016.

The Beautiful Exterior

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The house's exterior features a simple yet elegant wood finish siding with large scenic windows. A walk into the backyard reveals a perfect spot for entertainment. The outdoor swimming pool has a beautiful waterfall feature and is made of a dark material that contrasts nicely with the surrounding foliage that clings to the high walls.

The spacious deck has plenty of room for BBQ get-togethers, with a hot pool next to an outdoor bar area with sound speakers. Through the enormous sliding glass doors from the backyard, one can immediately be transported to the dining room/living room combination, with a total living space of 5,183 square feet.

The Living Area's Focal Point 

youtube | Living Spaces

The focal point of the living area is a stunning fireplace built of black-painted bricks. They are complemented by the natural wood mantle and surrounding matching shelves, which are ideal for showcasing the home decor.

The Lit Kitchen 

The kitchen features designer countertops and a breakfast bar illuminated by a modern light bulb above. A wonderfully lush and long bench under one of the large kitchen windows is drenched in natural light and would be an absolute joy for morning coffee time. From the kitchen, the dining area is located near the front door and transitions easily into a front living space.

The Bedroom Area 

youtube | Living Spaces

This attractively designed property, which includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, has enough sleeping quarters. To get to the top floor, one must ascend the gently curved staircase, composed of softly stained wood and complemented by a matching banister with black metal railings.

A charming little sitting room with a flat-screen television mounted on the wall, and modest seats can be found at the top of the second-floor landing. The top floor has finished wood flooring that continues into the tastefully designed bedrooms. Light flows into each bedroom through the double windows, allowing the California sun to shine on the light-colored furnishings.

As Joc prepares for the next stage of his career and personal life, it is good to know that someone else will take over the beautifully built mansion as it deserves all the love and attention. One now awaits news of Joc's next home purchase to see if it will better his Studio City property.

