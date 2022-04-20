Inside Giants Outfielder Joc Pederson's LA Home

Last November, Joc Pederson left his home in Studio City, California. According to the MLB, the two-time World Series champion outfielder has signed a one-year agreement with the San Francisco Giants worth $6 million. Joc did not waste any time adjusting to the news, as he has already sold his Studio City, California, home for a stunning $4.1 million, netting him a tidy sum after purchasing it for $3.25 million in 2018.

Joc played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the bulk of his baseball career, winning his first World Series with the team. After that, in the 2021 season, he split time with the Chicago Cubs before joining the Atlanta Braves, with whom he won the World Series for the first time in 26 years. Now that he is returning to the west coast, he will be relocating to the Bay Area, where he was born and raised.

Although there has not been any word on what Joc's new quarters in San Francisco would be, keep scrolling to have a look inside his recently sold Los Angeles property.