Kim Kardashian In Swimsuit Wishes Kourtney A Happy Birthday

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Kim Kardashian wished her older sister Kourtney a happy birthday as she turns 43 on April 18 in a series of pictures from throwbacks to recent shots. The internet photos feature the sisters in matching cobalt swimsuits from Kim's newly launched SKIMS Swim capsule collection.

While the world slept and some woke up dreading Tax day, Kim shared a sweet message alongside the twinning picture on her Instagram feed thanking her older sister for her love and support through the years and sharing in her newfound happiness.

Scroll to read the message.

The Latest

Biden's Mask Mandate For Travel Struck Down By Federal Judge

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield To LA Lakers In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & OKC Thunder

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Form GSW's Superteam With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green In Proposed Warriors-Blazers Trade

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Allegedly Told To Leave Nashville House After Margaret Josephs Fight

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle & Kemba Walker For Gordon Hayward

Kim's Sweet Tribute

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!” wrote Kim. “Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!"

Whereas Kourtney wore a low-cut one-piece suit, Kim chose the U-neckline top and biker short combo, but they still twinned with their wet black hairs. Kim's had a center part and reached her waist, while Kourtney's was the signature sleeked back neck-length style.

Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Pantless In Leggy Versace

By Rebecca Cukier

The Kardashians Making Changes

Kourtey replied,

"I love you so much! We keep growing and evolving and learning together!"

The sisters experienced significant life changes in the past six months, from Kim finalizing her divorce to Kourtney getting engaged for the first time to Travis Barker. Kourtney's happiness has been another discussion topic with Kardashian fans who noticed the 43-year-old's new bubbly persona since her engagement. Khloe also mentioned it in her birthday tribute, saying,

"I’ve never seen you so happy. Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you boo."

Barker's message to his future wife was short and sweet,

"My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy Birthday [Kourtney] I love you ♾"

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

'Late Nite Snack'

As for Kim, she's also been glowing since she announced her relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. The couple went on a date night after the premiere of Kim's new reality TV show - The Kardashians, on HULU. The post, which now has 11 million likes, shows the business mogul in a close embrace with her 29-year-old boo in what she captioned, "Late Nite Snack."

Spreading Positivity

Shutterstock | 564025

One thing is sure, Kourtney and Kim are mentally in a good place right now, and Khloe is looking to tap some of that positivity into her life.

Read Next

Must Read

Sara Sigmundsdottir Shows Off Bulging Biceps In Pre-Semi Finals Training

Kelly Sildaru's Toned Abs Inspire Followers

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Lakers, LeBron James To Warriors In Suggested Four-Way Blockbuster

Serena Williams Displays Firm Limbs In Thought-Provoking Post

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.