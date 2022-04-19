‘There’s A Lot To Learn’: Sydney Sweeney Says Of Upcoming Role In ‘Madame Web’

As Cassie, Sweeney was a teenage girl who feigned toughness, but she was very insecure in truth. Once speaking about her work on the award-winning product, Sweeney revealed that while she is proud of her performance, she was pretty concerned due to the little acknowledgement she received. Sweeney, who also has parts in The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects, spoke candidly about her concerns as she explained that no one talks about her role on Euphoria because she got naked, and she believes there is a stigma against actresses who get naked on screen. Not impressed about the recognition she got for Euphoria, Sweeney explained,

"When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he will win awards and get praise. But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different."

Sweeney remembered all the critics she faced after Euphoria despite her remarkable work, and she said people only started understanding her hard work after her role on The White Lotus.