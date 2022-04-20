Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Shows Off 'Birthday Suit'

Emily Ratajkowski has been showing off a "birthday suit" look while in a skimpy bikini top. The supermodel continues to make headlines for 2022 promos as she sells her Inamorata clothing and swimwear brand, but it was back in 2019 that Inamorata was name-dropped as Emily rocked a revealing pool look.

Featuring on her 2017-founded brand's Instagram, the London-born star wowed with her assets on show in a "Birthday Suit" bikini, and the caption was the cherry on the cake for fans. Check it out below.

Birthday Suit Vibes In Bikini

Scroll for the photo, one that did not actually show the "Blurred Lines" star in her birthday suit. Emily posed close up and with an '80s vibe via bouffant and wild curled hair. The brunette showcased her killer figure while in a plunging and printed string bikini top, posing with both hands near her chest as she modeled the deep red and polka dot print swimwear.

All plump pout and wearing heavy bronzer, Emily stunned the camera, with a caption reading: "@emrata ‘s birthday suit. Shop now."

Emily has grown her brand from its initial swim and lingerie offerings to a full-blown apparel empire, one now retailing matching sets, the Mesh Collection, dresses, plus sweats. Inamorata also boasts supermodel Hailey Bieber as a promotional face.

"You know, for me, I don't have a go-to underwear store. I don't have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear," Emily told Elle.

Swim Is 'Fun'

The U.K. native, raised in Southern California, added: "Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn't have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn't have a go-to underwear company. For me, that's huge."

Emily now joins the long list of celebrities with clothing brands.

Celebrity Brand Era

Also retailing apparel are Kim Kardashian with SKIMS, Khloe Kardashian with Good American, Carrie Underwood via her CALIA by Carrie brand, plus Miranda Lambert, who sells country-style clothing via Idyllwind.

Emily made 2021 headlines for releasing her My Body book, and also for welcoming her first son Sylvester, shared with husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard. Earlier this year, she made headlines for jetting out to the Cayman Islands for Inamorata promo shoots.

