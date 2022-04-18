Olympian Suni Lee Impresses With Nationals Routine

While she may have taken a temporary break after her Tokyo win, the Olympic champ soon returned with full force as she shifted to collegiate competitions.

Training can get pretty intense for the athlete, especially since she started competing more regularly. Like most top-tier gymnasts, core conditioning and strengthening exercises are a must. Squats, mat jumps, box jumps, and kettlebell swings are just some of the workouts to get powerful gymnast legs.

When it comes to diet, however, you'll be surprised to know that she isn't too strict on herself. While she tries to eat clean, she treats herself to pizza after every meet, according to an interview.

"We are working out so much and then we're competing every week,” she explained. “[So] it's important to keep my body fueled and strong and healthy because it's easier to get injured now that I'm just competing every single weekend."