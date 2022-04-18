Surfer Stephanie Gilmore Gets Sandy In Swimsuit

Stephanie Gilmore is used to having all eyes on her during competitions as she navigates through the waves.

However, On April 21, 2021, the professional surfer turned heads for a different reason. She uploaded three photos of herself donned in a one-piece pink swimsuit.

In one of the photos, she posed sitting on the beach sand with the ocean water flowing toward her. The second slide was an up-close photo of her staring into the camera. Finally, in the last slide, she closed her eyes, smiling cheerfully as she glowed in the summer sun.

That wasn't the only time Stephanie has wowed her fans with lovely bikini photos. See more of her flaunting her gorgeous figure in swimsuits below.

Stephanie Stuns In A Roxy Swimsuit

As a Roxy-sponsored surfer, the seven-time world champion surfer has spent most of her life on the ocean's surface, displaying different types of bikinis and swimsuits for the brand. In 2015, Stephanie donned a tropical-inspired swimsuit from the brand.

The picture was captured as she walked toward the ocean holding her surfboard underneath her arm. Her blonde locks flew into the air while her lovely toned legs were on display.

A Good Choice

Stephanie's fans think she stuns in the best swimsuits. They took to the comment section to compliment her impressive physique and choice of swimsuit.

"Her swimsuit is so adorable," commented a fan.

"Your swimwears is always lovely, you have a great taste," commented another fan.

"Love that suit😍," gushed a fan.

Stephanie Flaunts Her Perfect Figure 

Stephanie always impresses whenever she dons her usual one-piece swimsuit. In February 2018, the world champion surfer showed off her gorgeous body in a scarlet one-piece swimsuit. Her toned thighs and legs were on full display.

The snapshot was captured as the beach babe walked in the water, looking away from the camera and letting her blonde locks cover her shoulders. The scenery in the photo looked so beautiful.

Stephanie got her fans gushing over her beauty. The comment section was flooded with love and praises for the beach girl.

"You look amazing Steph," commented a fan.

"Looking hot as always," another fan complimented.

Another fan simply commented, "Goddess💥💥."

Stephanie Is All About Her Passion 

Stephanie is more than an exceptionally talented and pretty female surfer. She is a one-of-a-kind surfer that is overly passionate and dedicated to her sport. Thus, it is not surprising that Stephanie is a world champion surfer. Her career reflects her vivacious and cheerful nature, which she has summed up as a passion.

In 2018, the surfer shared a video about her intense love and passion for what she does.

"No matter how many titles I win, nothing is more important than passion! What's yours?," she captioned the post.

The 34-year-old surfer is noted for her exceptional paddling strength, graceful surf lines, explosive performances, and wave reading abilities. She is also blessed with an incredible physique, which she never shies away from flaunting.

