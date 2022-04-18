Surfer Stephanie Gilmore Gets Sandy In Swimsuit

Stephanie Gilmore is used to having all eyes on her during competitions as she navigates through the waves.

However, On April 21, 2021, the professional surfer turned heads for a different reason. She uploaded three photos of herself donned in a one-piece pink swimsuit.

In one of the photos, she posed sitting on the beach sand with the ocean water flowing toward her. The second slide was an up-close photo of her staring into the camera. Finally, in the last slide, she closed her eyes, smiling cheerfully as she glowed in the summer sun.

That wasn't the only time Stephanie has wowed her fans with lovely bikini photos. See more of her flaunting her gorgeous figure in swimsuits below.