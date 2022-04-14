Melissa Gorga Thrown Off Mechanical Bull

Uh Oh! Melissa Gorga, 43, experienced a bad fall after falling from a mechanical bull! The reality TV star shared a four-slide picture that felt like a short film with her 2.5 million Instagram followers earlier today. The final slide was a close-up of her thighs marked with a fresh bloody injury, and she revealed that she got the scar from a mechanical bull. In true Melissa style, the mom of three joked about it in her comment section, saying, "Still GOT It!!!"
"That bruise is 🎶 on display, on display, on display 🎶"