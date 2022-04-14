Melissa Gorga Thrown Off Mechanical Bull

Lesson one: ensure you're fashionably dressed whenever you plan to ride a mechanical bull so that if it throws you off, you will take your fall in style like Melissa.

The 43-year-old wore a casual high-waist palazzo and cropped white tank top that teased a bit of skin on her mid-riff. She styled her brown hair in a wavy curl - a drastic deviation from her jaw-dropping reunion blunt cut and wore minimal jewelry pieces.