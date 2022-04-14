Larsa Pippen, 47, showed off her toned legs to a 3.4 million Instagram audience today in a new ad for
Larsa Pippen Flaunts Legs While Getting Cozy
Larsa Pippen, 47, showed off her toned legs to a 3.4 million Instagram audience today in a new ad for
The Latest
Businesswoman And Influencer Wrapped In One
Larsa's underwear choice is all the proof you need to accept that underwear has no gender - only comfort matters. She wore black shapewear comprising a skintight men's brief and a thin-strap camisole, then styled her natural honey-brown hair in a wet curl, completing her post's "Chilling at Home" aesthetic. The businesswoman occasionally models and influences for other brands apart from her fashion jewelry collection, and her latest ad is for underwear brand Step One.
Larsa's Relationship Update: Regrets And New Choices
Although Larsa's underwear targets a male audience, there's no doubt this piece is for herself rather than picked from her man's closet. Last December, her divorce was finalized after years of separation from retired Chicago Bulls basketballer Scottie Pippen. The duo separated temporarily in 2016 before they finally announced they were parting ways for good two years later.
Following the divorce in December, Larsa remains single despite being linked to several names, including a rumored romance with Future (she denied this) and a brief fling with 25-year-old Wolves player Malik Beasley. Page Six reported that she regrets the situation but doesn't like talking about it to avoid "giving it life."
Keeping Positive Company Only
All the companies Larsa keeps are those that can influence her life positively, as she's trying to become a better person per Page Six's revelation. Despite falling out with the Kardashian for knowing too much, Larsa focuses her energy on these other friendships. She recently went on a beauty date with Jennifer Aydin and a business date with Ayana Rodriguez.
"Had the best time talking philanthropy, fashion, and family. Love u," she wrote.
Flexing On Haters
The 47-year-old remains unfazed by trolls who have the most to say about her body, and since she addressed the issue once and for all, she continues flaunting her body on the Gram.