Larsa Pippen Flaunts Legs While Getting Cozy

Although Larsa's underwear targets a male audience, there's no doubt this piece is for herself rather than picked from her man's closet. Last December, her divorce was finalized after years of separation from retired Chicago Bulls basketballer Scottie Pippen. The duo separated temporarily in 2016 before they finally announced they were parting ways for good two years later.

Following the divorce in December, Larsa remains single despite being linked to several names, including a rumored romance with Future (she denied this) and a brief fling with 25-year-old Wolves player Malik Beasley. Page Six reported that she regrets the situation but doesn't like talking about it to avoid "giving it life."