CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Impresses With Rope Pull Up

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to come out on top as a CrossFit athlete, and Haley Adams knows this too well. The 20-year-old made a name for herself two years ago and has remained consistently in the Top Ten list of the fittest women worldwide. Her success at such a young age inspired a new generation of female CrossFit athletes, including 18-year-old Mal O'Brien. She finally revealed the secret to her toned upper limbs to almost half a million Instagram audiences, and it's something we've always known - Hard Work!