It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to come out on top as a CrossFit athlete, and Haley Adams knows this too well. The 20-year-old made a name for herself two years ago and has remained consistently in the Top Ten list of the fittest women worldwide. Her success at such a young age inspired a new generation of female CrossFit athletes, including 18-year-old Mal O'Brien. She finally revealed the secret to her toned upper limbs to almost half a million Instagram audiences, and it's something we've always known - Hard Work!
CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Impresses With Rope Pull Up
GO Time!
Haley shared a picture of herself climbing a thick long battle rope, proving that she has upper body strength. The athlete lifted her body to the top, wearing an oversized t-shirt and sports pants with her hair packed in a double braid. She once warned opponents that "when the braids are in, IT'S GO TIME 😈!" and she meant that. The activity doubles as an upper limb exercise that allows her to have toned arms.
Same Old Routine
The CrossFit athlete is always ready to go, whether a weighted bar squat or a handstand press. Haley also indulges in hanging ring swings and pull-ups for upper body strength and crunches. She monitors her routines with Whoop devices and commits to completing her exercises. Two years ago, Reebok documented Haley's workout, and those five routines work out her arms - 1-20mins of AMRAP, 50 Double Unders, 50 Air Squats, 25 Dumbbell Snatches, and 25 Burpees. Her practice hasn't changed much today except for additional reps.
Joining CrossFit Mayhem
Haley Adams is a member of the CrossFit Mayhem team that's topping the leaderboard this Opens season. She joined them when she began her career and hadn't looked back since. She said,
"I train with literally the best people in the world and they’re always kicking my butt, so I didn’t know what to expect. But after the first event I ended up doing so well I thought, ‘oh my gosh I guess I can compete with these girls.’ That sort of flipped a switch in my head and I followed that through the rest of the competition."
Training With The Best
When she said she trains with the best people in the game, she wasn't exaggerating because the team's leader is Rich Froning - The fittest man in the world. With ten points, Froning's Mayhem Freedom currently sits on top of the Quarter-Finals' leaderboard.