Erika Jayne Trashes Garcelle Beauvais' New Book

Over the weekend, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer featured Garcelle Beauvais shading Erika Jayne for making herself look bad amid her ongoing legal drama with estranged husband Thomas Girardi, Jayne took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a very telling update in regard to where she stands with Beauvais.

“[Garcelle Beauvais], even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” Jayne wrote on her social media page on Sunday, along with a video of Beauvais' just-released book, Love Me as I Am, which was surrounded by trash in a garbage can.