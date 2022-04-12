Erika Jayne Trashes Garcelle Beauvais' New Book

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne just majorly fueled her ongoing feud with Garcelle Beauvais.

Erika Jayne Made A Spectacle Of Her Trashing Of The Book

Over the weekend, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer featured Garcelle Beauvais shading Erika Jayne for making herself look bad amid her ongoing legal drama with estranged husband Thomas Girardi, Jayne took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a very telling update in regard to where she stands with Beauvais.

“[Garcelle Beauvais], even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” Jayne wrote on her social media page on Sunday, along with a video of Beauvais' just-released book, Love Me as I Am, which was surrounded by trash in a garbage can.

Erika Is Moving On

In addition to raising concerns over her potential lack of recycling as Beauvais' book was seen beside a Starbucks cup and a plastic water bottle, Jayne had many of her fans and followers wondering if she had actually gone out and purchased the book herself.

In response to the inquiries, via Page Six, Jayne reportedly offered a response in a comment, telling a fan that she did not buy the book and noting that she was “moving on.”

Garcelle Beauvais Used Her Feud With Erika Jayne To Promote Her Book

In the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, Jayne suggested that Beauvais may be trying to make her look bad as she continues to be accused of embezzling money from Girardi's former clients, some of whom were widows and orphans of plane crash victims.

“I don’t have to make you look bad — you can do that all on your own,” Beauvais fired back.

And, days later, as she promoted the release of her book, Beauvais gave a nod to her shade.

"You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of [Love Me As I Am] before it comes out on Tuesday," she wrote.

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff Weigh In

Following Beauvais' shady Instagram post, her co-stars, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, weighed in, with Stracke saying Beauvais has “serious [balls]” and Kung-Minkoff noting that she was “dead” with laughter.

To see more of Jayne, Beauvais, and their cast mates, don't miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 on Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo at 8/7c.

