Olympian track star Tara Davis is deep in planning her wedding to Paralympics athlete Hunter Woodhall. The track star puts a lot of work into getting her body in shape regardless of the competition season. She shared a picture via Instagram showing herself dressed and ready to start her day with her pet dogs in the background. Tara's rock-hard abs took center stage alongside her pups despite her outfit looking good and well put-together.
Olympian Tara Davis Bares Taut Abs In Cropped Top
Joining The Y2K Aesthetic
Tara's background featuring a clear scenic sky and surrounding greenery looks too good to be true hence Hunter's comment that it's a Green Screen. She posed in a long-sleeved crop top with a cute cut-out hemming and high-rise black bootcut pants. She paired her outfit with platform loafers, black sunshades perched on her packed black hair, and a petite handbag giving Y2K Spring fashion.
She joins a host of other celebrities tapping into the returning aesthetic. Her pet dogs randomly playing on the balcony adds personality to the picture making her more relatable to fellow dog lovers.
Crunching Those Abs
Tara joked about her dogs being paid actors as fans gushed over the cute picture in the comments. One user wrote, "Save some fabulous for the rest of us, sis," while another concurred, saying, "so are the clouds." Other comments surrounded her beauty and style, while some pointed out her "jumping legs" and toned abs.
Luckily for Tara, getting such athletic and beautiful abs is one of the perks of her career. As a track racer, she does a lot of lower body workouts, including racing and crunches, which strengthen her legs and define her lower belly turning the fat into packs.
New Technique For The Year
Tara also includes weightlifting and step boards in her routines. Like the video below, you can see how her abs muscles contract when she lifts the bars and lunges. She's focused on becoming the best track long jumper, and on becoming that, Tara works twice as hard.
Earlier in the year, she promised her followers that she would change her technique. So, she has some surprises coming in the next games.
Check out her typical workout day below.
Wedding Dress Down
Last month, Tara revealed to her Instagram followers that she had found her wedding dress already. She shopped at the same designer that Simone Biles patronized and confirmed the wedding planned for this Fall is a goal.