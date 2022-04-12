Emily Ratajkowski In Shirtless Inamorata Is 'Ready For Business'

Taking to her caption, Emily wrote: "Ready for business. Inamorata suits! Available for presale now. Camel is sold out in some sizes, so get yours now. Link in bio. @inamoratawoman." Over 800,000 likes have been left, including one from model and Inamorata lover Hailey Bieber.

Emily has since updated from stunning sandy beaches while in the Cayman Islands and promoting her Mesh Collection. The matching prints and semi-sheer dresses are a giant hit, with reality star Kourtney Kardashian also a fan of the label.

On March 24, Inamorata shared a photo of the siren during a beach sunset, writing: "Meet the Luna Dress, just dropped in our newest collection. The perfect mesh dress to wear over your bikini, or out for dinner."