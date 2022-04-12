Emily Ratajkowski In Shirtless Inamorata Is 'Ready For Business'

Emily Ratajkowski was handling business like a boss as she went shirtless in a killer miniskirt suit back in 2019. The supermodel was promoting her 2017-founded Inamorata line via a popular Instagram share, expanding her best-selling range from its signature swim and lingerie pieces and tapping into something more office-appropriate.
Emily's post showed her stunning in a tan two-piece and nude high heels, showing off her catwalk queen body and proving she's a top brand ambassador. Check it out below.