Emily Ratajkowski In Shirtless Inamorata Is 'Ready For Business'

Emily Ratajkowski was handling business like a boss as she went shirtless in a killer miniskirt suit back in 2019. The supermodel was promoting her 2017-founded Inamorata line via a popular Instagram share, expanding her best-selling range from its signature swim and lingerie pieces and tapping into something more office-appropriate.

Emily's post showed her stunning in a tan two-piece and nude high heels, showing off her catwalk queen body and proving she's a top brand ambassador. Check it out below.

Stuns In Leggy Inamorata

Scroll for the photos. Emily was photographed outdoors and backed by a striped wall. The London-born star went a little candid with parted lips and a caught-off-guard feel, wearing a high-waisted tan miniskirt and casual, long blazer. She wore the unbuttoned jacket partially open as she peeped her cheese-grater abs, with a slight cleavage flash adding feminine energy.

Drawing attention to her legs, the "Blurred Lines" star also wore a small shoulder bag in brown, with the second and third shots upping the ante on the cleavage front.

Taking to her caption, Emily wrote: "Ready for business. Inamorata suits! Available for presale now. Camel is sold out in some sizes, so get yours now. Link in bio. @inamoratawoman." Over 800,000 likes have been left, including one from model and Inamorata lover Hailey Bieber.

Emily has since updated from stunning sandy beaches while in the Cayman Islands and promoting her Mesh Collection. The matching prints and semi-sheer dresses are a giant hit, with reality star Kourtney Kardashian also a fan of the label.

On March 24, Inamorata shared a photo of the siren during a beach sunset, writing: "Meet the Luna Dress, just dropped in our newest collection. The perfect mesh dress to wear over your bikini, or out for dinner."

Wants A 'Perfect' Brand

Emily has opened up on Inamorata, and it looks like she's put her all into it.

"I don't want it to be a brand where you're like "Oh, wow. I got this one thing, and then they never made it again." I want it to be the kind of thing where girls are like, "Oh, yeah. Inamorata, perfect. I can get that comfy cotton set." You know?" she told Elle.

Landing Versace Campaign

2022 sees Emily continue her grip on the fashion world as she fronts luxury Italian designer Versace. Also promoting Donatella Versace's brand are Gigi and Bella Hadid, plus Lisa Rinna's daughters Amelia and Delilah Bella Hamlin.

