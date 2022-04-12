Vanessa Hudgens Leggy In Miu Miu Miniskirt

Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning as she shouted out luxury Italian designer Miu Miu earlier this year. The High School Musical alum has proven a major Miu Miu face in 2022, winding up invited to the brand's Fashion Show in Paris this year and joining stars including supermodel Cindy Crawford and model Thylane Blondeau.

Jetting out to the French capital last month, Vanessa made sure her Instagram followers stayed updated, with one post seeing her going leggy in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and cropped shirt look. See it below.