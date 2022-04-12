Elizabeth Hurley is one of the movie industry's big names who immediately won fans' hearts with remarkable skills and beautiful features. Now in her 50s, Hurley is still as stunning as she looked in her 20s. Aside from maintaining her gorgeous body, Hurley's fashion preference is also top-notch, and it is only getting better over the years.
Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress
Hurley's Glamorous Closet
Hurley's has rocked some of the finest dresses in fashion history. Hurley's closet is full of some of the most stunning designs, from the plunging necklines to floor-sweeping ensembles, mini gowns, and strapless ball dresses. The Father Christmas Is Back actress is also perfect at pairing her dresses with ornaments that make them look more igniting.
Hurley's graceful body also makes her appearance magical, and her makeup and hairstylist know the right thing to do with every outfit.
Herefordshire Glam
Hurley, 57, got fans gushing when she took to Instagram to share an image of a shining green dress she wore while in Herefordshire. The long sleeve dress had a thigh-high slit that exposed the smooth skin of her inner thighs.
The waist belt design with an octagon-shaped silver ring drew attention to her tiny waistline, and the snowy background made her appearance magical. The star actress let her auburn hair down in a side part, with some of the tresses framing a part of her face.
Hurley's 2.3 million Instagram followers couldn't get over the post. While one person acknowledged the dress' beautiful color, another person said,
"Heavenly is definitely the word 👌😉❤"
Strictly Pleasing
Hurley got Strictly Come Dancing fans entranced when she made a surprise cameo all dressed in blue. The Dangerous Ground star, who has a knack for designer wear, shared a snapshot of the cleavage flattering mini dress on Instagram, and it got many talking for weeks.
Hurley's shining dress clung to her skin, and the long sleeves were just perfect. Her smoky eyeshadow made her look more appealing. Hurley captioned the post,
"I'm joining the sparkle tonight on @bbcstrictly where I have a little cameo appearance 💃💃💃💃"
As usual, viewers were quick to react, sending several heart and fire emojis. The update got over 125,000 likes and 2,500 comments since she shared itit.
Hurley In Recent Times
Hurley has had several heartbreaking losses since 2022 kicked in. The actress recently flooded social media with some igniting images of herself. However, these snaps were not for fun, as she uploaded them to honor the memory of famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who passed away at age 78.
Hurley worked with Demarchelier repeatedly throughout the years, and her update was about some of her favorite memories of working with the photographer. Early in March, Hurley's former fiancé, Shane Warne, passed away at age 52 from a heart attack.