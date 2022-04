It's bye-bye to the mini totes and HELLO to the one-size-fits-all carry-on bags this Spring for house Chanel. The fashion brand caters to all your needs with its newest addition to the Spring-Summer 22 collection - The Chanel 22. It's zesty, bright, fun, and functional - everything that screams Spring from a distance, and that's why Chanel tapped fresh ambassadors as its campaign faces.

In their natural "habitat" going, the directors Inez and Vinoodh shot the three ladies - HBO's Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, Voyager's Lily-Rose Depp, and Maid's Margaret Qualley - in their natural "habitat" going about their daily activities. It was a great concept to show how the Chanel 22 can fit into our regular lives without being overbearing.