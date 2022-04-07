'Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me': Alicia Silverstone On Being Vegan

Alicia became aware of her feelings about animal welfare at the age of 8 when she traveled to the English countryside with her family. It was there that she got her first taste of the dairy industry. She heard the cries of baby cows being separated from their mother and struggled to understand what was going on, although she already felt deeply that it was a cruel practice.

The second step toward veganism began when Silverstone watched The Witness, a documentary about the human-animal relationship. She thought of the dogs she loved so dearly and realized that if she couldn't eat a dog for moral reasons, then she should extend that feeling toward cows, chickens, pigs, and other animals used for food.

By 21, Silverstone had dedicated herself to being vegan and to animal rights activism. Keep reading to find out more about where veganism took her.