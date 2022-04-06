Surfer Honolua Blomfield In Bikini Enjoys Pool Waterfall

It can be seen in her confidence when posing on her social media in swimsuits from various beaches all over the world, but the jet setting surfer is cool, calm, and collected at every turn, a trait that has given her the strength necessary to climb higher in a very competitive sport and today, she is considered the best longboarder in the world.

Despite surfing being a solo sport and not easily accessible by women, Honolua has managed to tap into her own singular style and grace under fire to find a way to win and captivate audiences that follow the sport worldwide.