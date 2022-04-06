Surfer Honolua Blomfield In Bikini Enjoys Pool Waterfall

Honolua Blomfield is one of the biggest champions and faces currently in women’s longboard surfing. She is now a three-time champion of World Surf League World Longboard, but if you were to ask her Instagram fans, Blomfield is only now just beginning to scratch the surface of where her career could take her.

Honolua Blomfield Is Used To Success

Poised, astute, and courageous, Honolua is a vision on the waves and on the beach, with her many swimsuit captions making quite an impact on her Instagram page, where she currently has more than 134,000 followers. What has attracted so many people to her is her fearlessness and drive, admirable qualities that form the backbone of her participation in a male-dominated sport.

A Success Story Still Being Written

With an already impressive story behind her, Honolua could let her previous titles and accolades speak for her for many years to come, but still one of the youngest leading surfers in the sport, she is determined to collect even more trophies along the way. As a proud Hawaiian, she credits her family for supporting her and giving her the courage to reach the highest echelons of world-class surfing, and she takes none of it for granted.

Honolua Is Grace Under Pressure

It can be seen in her confidence when posing on her social media in swimsuits from various beaches all over the world, but the jet setting surfer is cool, calm, and collected at every turn, a trait that has given her the strength necessary to climb higher in a very competitive sport and today, she is considered the best longboarder in the world.

Despite surfing being a solo sport and not easily accessible by women, Honolua has managed to tap into her own singular style and grace under fire to find a way to win and captivate audiences that follow the sport worldwide.

A Fitness Routine That Mixes It Up

Her fans know better than most, but for Honoloua, there is no straight path to success, and her workout regimen includes everything from skateboarding and hiking, to paddleboarding and jogging, all of which keep her fit for the beach and swimsuits, but also ready to take on all competitors on the waves. When she is not conquering waves, Honolua can be seen chilling out on her Instagram with friends and family in the most beautiful parts of Hawaii where she was raised.

