4 Times Ciara And Russell Wilson Were Couple Goals

Ciara and Russell Wilson are one of Hollywood's most adorable couples. The pair began dating in 2015 and got married in July of the following year.

The NFL quarterback had always been sure about Ciara long before he met her, hence why they got married almost immediately.

Russell once revealed in an interview , "I told somebody that's the girl I want to be with before I even met her."

The couple has been happier since they first met. They are now proud parents of three beautiful kids. A four-year-old daughter, Sienna, a toddler named Win, and a six-year-old son, Future, from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.

The Hollywood couple has one of the most enviable family moments. They always share the most amazing family gatherings, one-on-one dates, and other feel-good content on social media.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best family and couple moments Ciara and Russell have shared.