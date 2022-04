The Grammys are over, but we're not done gushing over the red carpet looks from some of our favorite celebrities. The Italian fashion house Maison Valentino takes the credit for some of the best-dressed stars at the MGM Grand Theater in Las Vegas. From Grammy-nominee Saweetie to POSE FX star Billy Porter, the stars represented different Valentino Collections evoking nostalgia in everyone.

Keep reading to see the looks.