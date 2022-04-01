Courteney Cox’s Spaniel Pups Are Cuteness Overload

The Friends star, 57, not only loves sharing adorable photos of her two furry pets but also enjoys creating cool reels with them to reenact funny skits.

“Careful what you feed them,” she wrote on one video calling out to Bear, who eventually emerged from a distance and ten times his actual size with a bark as big as a Blood Hound. Freaked by his ginormous growth sprout, Cox bolted off and left poor Lily behind.

In another, the Scream actress joined the I Gotta Put Me First’ TikTok trend to create a funny reel where Lily and Bear were snuggled comfortably on top of her as she watched the TV, but with the popcorn bowl too far to reach, she had to ‘put herself first,’ and yanked them off to grab a fistful of the mouth-watering stuffers.

“Gotta put me first,” she wrote on this one with a disclaimer of course, “no dogs were harmed in the making of this video.”