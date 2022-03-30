Margot Robbie Pantless Flaunts Toned Legs

Margot Robbie is a top Hollywood actress best known for her appearance in The Suicide Squad.

The Oscar-nominated actress may have one of the most spectacular bodies in Hollywood, but she takes a more relaxed approach to diet and fitness than one might anticipate.

In several interviews, the 30-year-old, who is gearing up for her next role as Barbie, has shared all of her health, fitness, and wellness secrets. In many of the interviews, she candidly stated that consistency and moderation are the keys to staying healthy and fit.

Continue reading to know how the stunning-looking actress stays fit and healthy.