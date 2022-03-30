Margot Robbie Pantless Flaunts Toned Legs

Margot Robbie is a top Hollywood actress best known for her appearance in The Suicide Squad. 

The Oscar-nominated actress may have one of the most spectacular bodies in Hollywood, but she takes a more relaxed approach to diet and fitness than one might anticipate.

In several interviews, the 30-year-old, who is gearing up for her next role as Barbie, has shared all of her health, fitness, and wellness secrets. In many of the interviews, she candidly stated that consistency and moderation are the keys to staying healthy and fit.

Continue reading to know how the stunning-looking actress stays fit and healthy. 

Margot Eats Healthy 

Margot recognizes the value of eating a well-balanced diet. She revealed that she has porridge and her early morning immunity-boosting smoothie for breakfast.

Margot has chicken salad for lunch and a tuna steak with sweet potato for dinner.

Margot Indulges In Her Food Fantasies

While Margot eats a balanced diet most of the time, she enjoys indulging in some of her food fantasies when she goes out to eat. The Suicide Squad actress admits that she is big on food and loves burgers and fries. Watching Margot from afar, one will think she is strict with her diet, but her admission that she indulges in some junk food proves she is human after all.

The Gym Is A Big No For Her

Margot is not a gym enthusiast but has devised other strategies to maintain her stunning figure. She has discovered from her movie training that she enjoys fighting and boxing sessions. However, when she is not training, she depends on other exercises she enjoys to stay in shape. Margot prefers pirates, dance classes, and playing tennis. 

Unwinding Is Priority For Margot 

The Australian actress prioritizes her beauty sleep, especially since she finds it difficult to wind down due to her hectic schedule. Margot admitted that she has always found it hard to switch off and go to sleep at the end of the day, especially if she has been working. 

The beautiful actress makes her bedroom as sleep-friendly as possible by doing a few things like putting on a face mask, lighting some lovely soothing scented candles, and playing relaxing music. When she is highly stressed out, she bathes with many bubbles and relaxes with a cold beer.

The Hollywood diva's workout routine is not as tedious as expected. However, keeping up with the regimes above is a start for fans who want to stay in shape like her. 

