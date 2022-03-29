NBA Rumors: Knicks' Dream Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To New York For Fournier, Quickley, Toppin & Draft Picks

The New York Knicks are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite upgrading their roster last summer, the Knicks are still struggling to win games and failed to live up to the hype of their last year's performance. As of now, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 33-42 record.

When the season is officially over, the Knicks are expected to be aggressive in chasing big names who could help them return to title contention next year.