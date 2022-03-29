NBA Rumors: Knicks' Dream Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To New York For Fournier, Quickley, Toppin & Draft Picks

The New York Knicks are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite upgrading their roster last summer, the Knicks are still struggling to win games and failed to live up to the hype of their last year's performance. As of now, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 33-42 record.

When the season is officially over, the Knicks are expected to be aggressive in chasing big names who could help them return to title contention next year.

Top Offseason Trade Target - Donovan Mitchell

One of the players who are at the top of the Knicks' radar is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. Earlier this month, Steve Popper of Newsday revealed that it's an "open secret" that the Knicks are targeting Mitchell on the trade market. As of now, there's no indication that the Jazz are planning to move their main man in the 2022 NBA offseason.

So far, Mitchell and the Jazz are focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title. However, rumors are circulating that if the Jazz suffer an early playoff exit, the former No. 13 pick would strongly consider leaving Utah for New York this summer.

Knicks' Dream Trade To Acquire Donovan Mitchell

For the Knicks, the dream-trade scenario is acquiring Mitchell from the Jazz without the need to sacrifice RJ Barrett, who is currently being molded to become the new face of the franchise. In a recent article, Brad Dressler of Fansided's Daily Knicks suggested a way on how the Knicks would be able to pair Mitchell with Barrett in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2023 and 2025 to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell A Worthy Acquisition For Knicks

Though it would cost them two young and promising players and multiple future draft assets, the proposed blockbuster deal with the Jazz should be a no-brainer for the Knicks. Mitchell would help the Knicks address their major backcourt concern and significantly improve their offensive efficiency which currently ranks 22nd in the league, scoring 107.8 points per 100 possessions. Aside from being a good playmaker and ball-handler, he would also give the Knicks a prolific scorer and a legitimate floor spacer.

This season, Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc. If Mitchell meshes well with Barrett and Julius Randle, the Knicks could create their own "Big Three" next season.

Why The Jazz Would Make The Trade

The Jazz are only expected to consider such a trade if Mitchell expresses his desire to leave in the 2022 NBA offseason. Instead of keeping an unhappy superstar on their team, the hypothetical blockbuster deal would allow the Jazz to turn Mitchell into a veteran sharpshooter in Fournier, two young and promising players in Quickley and Toppin, and future draft picks. The trade package that the Jazz would be receiving from the Knicks would give the Jazz the option to remain competitive or immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Mitchell era.

