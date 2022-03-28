It's the most anticipated event of the year for Hollywood movie stars, and the party already kicked off earlier this week. Before the stars grace the Academy Awards, a.k.a. Oscars with their presence tonight, many of them attended the pre-parties hosted by major sponsors, including Saint Laurent and Vanity Fair. Zendaya shared a B-T-S photoshoot with her trusted stylist Law Roach wearing a classic Oscar De La Renta black dress.
Zendaya Stuns In Plunging Oscar De La Renta Dress
Are We Ready For Zendaya?
The guipure maxi dress had lace and velvet floral appliques over its long sleeves and full length. The plunging neckline showed off Zendaya's silky smooth chest skin and long neck highlighter by her sleeked back honey brown curls and smoky eyeshadow.
The model worked her magic as the camera clicked away, and Law asked the same question plaguing us since we saw the dress, "Y'all ready for tomorrow [today]?" and honestly, we don't think we are. Zendaya's post is a promise of what's to come on the red carpet this night, and one thing we're certain of is that she'll bring her A-Game.
The Center Of Attention
Oscar de la Renta reposted Zendaya's B-T-S shoot on its official Instagram page calling the actress "The Center of Attention." Britney Spears' Gimme More played in the background, specifically where the pop princess says Center of Attention.
The fashion house's Fall 2022 Collection featured many floral motifs and similar velvet applique lace gowns. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress would probably wear another piece from the Encore collection, or she may wow us and go in a completely different direction. The good news is that we won't wait so long to find out. The Oscars' red carpet kicks off in a few hours.
Zendaya And Law Roach At The Pre-Oscars Party
Harper's Bazaar named Zendaya one of the best-dressed stars of the week for her Oscar de la Renta guipure gown and backless black dress to the Saint Laurent's hosted pre-Oscars party yesterday. The actress went with her stylist Law Roach as her date, and the dynamic duo made an impression in their matching black outfits. Zendaya paired her dress with a pair of bedazzled Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Oscar De La Renta Made It To The Best Look Of 2021 Oscars
Last year, Laura Dern wore a bespoke Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a long-sleeved velvet bodice and white feathered full skirt. The bold look made it on High Snobiety's Top Oscars 2021 looks and people to watch tonight.