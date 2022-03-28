The guipure maxi dress had lace and velvet floral appliques over its long sleeves and full length. The plunging neckline showed off Zendaya's silky smooth chest skin and long neck highlighter by her sleeked back honey brown curls and smoky eyeshadow.

The model worked her magic as the camera clicked away, and Law asked the same question plaguing us since we saw the dress, "Y'all ready for tomorrow [today]?" and honestly, we don't think we are. Zendaya's post is a promise of what's to come on the red carpet this night, and one thing we're certain of is that she'll bring her A-Game.