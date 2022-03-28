Zendaya Dazzles Braless In Sheer Versace Dress

Zendaya looked nothing short of flawless as she slipped her slender figure into a red-carpet-ready, partly sheer, and figure-hugging Versace dress earlier on in the pandemic. The 25-year-old former Disney star continues to turn heads for her A-Lister style queen status, with this photo proudly landing on Versace's Instagram.

Zendaya, who fronts rival designer Valentino, was this time giving a shoutout to the kingpin of Italian luxury fashion, and Donatella Versace is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result. Check it out below.