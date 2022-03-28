Zendaya Dazzles Braless In Sheer Versace Dress

Zendaya looked nothing short of flawless as she slipped her slender figure into a red-carpet-ready, partly sheer, and figure-hugging Versace dress earlier on in the pandemic. The 25-year-old former Disney star continues to turn heads for her A-Lister style queen status, with this photo proudly landing on Versace's Instagram.

Zendaya, who fronts rival designer Valentino, was this time giving a shoutout to the kingpin of Italian luxury fashion, and Donatella Versace is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result. Check it out below.

Stuns In Braless Versace Dress

Scroll for the photo. Zendaya was attending the 2020 Green Carpet Awards, held virtually on account of the global pandemic. The Euphoria actress dazzled as she modeled a sleeveless and brown slinky gown, one boasting embellished glittery aspects up top, a sheer finish, plus delicate and scalloped detailing around the straps.

With a skirt and top effect, the dress afforded a modern feel, also offering a modern twist on the traditional red carpet gown. Zendaya wore her hair all curled and cascading past her shoulders, also sporting soft makeup via warming bronzer. She cocked her head to the side for a direct-gaze approach while knocking the camera dead.

A caption from Versace read: "@zendaya chose an archive design from the #VersaceFW96 collection for the virtual Green Carpet Awards ceremony. The actress received the Visionary Award and picked a beaded silk dress from the year of her birth. #VersaceCelebrities @ecoage @cameramoda #GCFAItalia."

Over 200,000 fan likes have come in, plus a celebrity one. Versace ambassador and supermodel Gigi Hadid left the thumbs-up.

Walked Away With An Award

Zendaya did not walk away empty-handed. She won herself the GCFA Visionary Award, also offering up her thoughts as she accepted the honor.

“It's an incredible honor and means the world to me. Throughout my career I have had the privilege of being able to showcase different types of beauties. Through the work that I get to do, I hope that I get to continue to create more positions of power, until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I see every day," the actress stated.

Always Loved Fashion

Shutterstock | 673594

The former Tommy Hilfiger collaborator has opened up on her love of fashion. She told Harper's Bazaar:

"I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself," adding: "I definitely have a strong point of view on what I’m wearing and love to collaborate with my stylist Law [Roach]."

