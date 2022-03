The Kansas City Chiefs lost one speedster and added another, signing former Packers' WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a 3-year, $30 million deal that could max out at $36 million based on incentives.

And, while he'll be asked to fill in a huge gap with Tyreek Hill out of the picture, he already knows what it's like to make the most of an elite QB, averaging nearly 18 yards per catch since entering the NFL in 2018.