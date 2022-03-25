Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Is 'Home'

Aside from her amazing voice, Nicole is known for her glowing skin, and to ensure it remains that way, she only uses certain products on her face. The trick, according to Nicole, is to use moisturizers that illuminate her skin and highlighter on her high cheekbones. That, coupled with cream blushes and cream eyeshadows, make her skin glow and only enhance her overall beauty.

Scherzinger has been very open about her love of practicing yoga, particularly hot yoga. She claims to love sweating and pushing herself in the hot temperatures as well as the stretching that comes along with it. Hot yoga requires forceful, lengthy poses and affects all of the major muscle groups. Fans of Nicole’s social media posts can attest to how lean and toned her arms and legs look, so it definitely is working for the singer.