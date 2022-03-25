'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Credits Brandi Glanville Dig For Wig Inspiration

Back in 2015, while filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season five reunion, Brandi Glanville took aim at Lisa Rinna's look, which, up until that point, had been the same for decades: a short, frilly hairdo.

"You've had the same hairdo for 20 years!" Glanville yelled at Rinna at the time.

While the comment may have been a bit hurtful at the time, it ended up being a great thing for Rinna and her style.