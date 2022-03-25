Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville slammed Lisa Rinna for sporting the same look for decades. But rather than get upset, Rinna took her comment to heart and decided to make a real change to her style.
'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Credits Brandi Glanville Dig For Wig Inspiration
Brandi Glanville Targeted Lisa Rinna's Style At The 'RHOBH' Season 5 Reunion
Back in 2015, while filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season five reunion, Brandi Glanville took aim at Lisa Rinna's look, which, up until that point, had been the same for decades: a short, frilly hairdo.
"You've had the same hairdo for 20 years!" Glanville yelled at Rinna at the time.
While the comment may have been a bit hurtful at the time, it ended up being a great thing for Rinna and her style.
Lisa Rinna Knows She Doesn't Have To Give Brandi Glanville Credit
"It really was that," Rinna told PEOPLE of the Glanville diss that prompted her to embark on a style evolution.
"'I've had the same hair for 20 years or whatever Brandi said. Now it's 25, 30 at this point! But yeah... it was Brandi. I don't even need to give credit to her, she'll take it forever!" Rinna laughed.
And, after a snippet of her comments about Glanville and her wig inspiration was shared online, Glanville was quick to repost the article on her Instagram Story.
Lisa Rinna First Began Wearing Wigs During A Photoshoot
As for where her love for wigs first began, Rinna recalled being approached about the concept during a photoshoot years ago.
"This photographer wanted to do wigs and I was like, 'Great!' " Rinna shared. "I mean, it happened organically. And from there? Forget it. Now you can't stop me!"
And the wigs don't just change her style -- they change Rinna's mood.
"Let's say there's a scene I'm doing and I'm feeling like, 'Oh God, I'm dreading going,' — I throw a wig and honey, I just walk through that door with confidence," she said. "It's amazing. I love what a wig does. They've been such a great form of expression for me."
Lisa Rinna Is Having 'So Much Fun' With Wigs
"I'm telling you, the wigs have been so much fun," Rinna added. "I'm an actor by trade, but I haven't done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven't itched that scratch of stepping into different character."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to hit Bravo this spring or summer.