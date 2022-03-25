NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Reunite With Andre Drummond In 2022 Free Agency

The Sixers may not be able to give Drummond a huge payday, but they could still offer him a decent contract. Johnson suggested that instead of making Danny Green's salary for the 2022-23 NBA season fully guaranteed, the Sixers could use the mid-level exception to sign Drummond in the 2022 NBA free agency.

"Does that mean he’s going to get a max contract as he did with the Detriot Pistons? Absolutely not, but he could probably get somewhere around the mid-level expectation (roughly about $9-10 million)," Johnson wrote. "Philly currently has Danny Green in that slot but his contract for next year isn’t guaranteed. While Green has been solid, his contract value is more of that at the minimum contract versus a mid-level exception now based on his production. The Sixers could waive him and fill Drummond in that spot."