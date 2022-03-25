NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Reunite With Andre Drummond In 2022 Free Agency

Veteran center Andre Drummond was one of the casualties of the blockbuster trade that ended the Ben Simmons saga in the City of Brotherly Love. Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade Simmons, Drummond, Seth Curry, and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. The deal is somewhat a blessing in disguise for Drummond.
Aside from receiving more playing time, Drummond also became a permanent starter for the Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season.