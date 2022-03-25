NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Reunite With Andre Drummond In 2022 Free Agency

JB Baruelo

Veteran center Andre Drummond was one of the casualties of the blockbuster trade that ended the Ben Simmons saga in the City of Brotherly Love. Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade Simmons, Drummond, Seth Curry, and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. The deal is somewhat a blessing in disguise for Drummond.

Aside from receiving more playing time, Drummond also became a permanent starter for the Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season.

NBA News: Nets Won't Win 2022 NBA Championship Without Ben Simmons, Says Stephen A. Smith

Andre Drummond Talks About Nets' Future

Getty | Sarah Stier

However, despite receiving a much bigger role in Brooklyn, Drummond is aware that his stay with the Nets would be only for the short-term. With the presence of a young and promising big man like Nic Claxton on their roster, Drummond, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, has doubts if the Nets will retain him beyond the 2021-22 NBA season.

“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here til the rest of the season," Drummond said, as quoted by Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News. "Who knows what’s gonna happen in the off-season? So they need a guy like (Nic).”

Reunion With Sixers

Getty | Sarah Stier

Though the Nets may no longer see the need to bring him back, Drummond isn't expected to have a hard time finding a new team this summer. One of the teams that could express a strong interest in signing Drummond in the 2022 NBA free agency is the Sixers. Despite how things ended between them this season, Lucas Johnson of Fansided's The Sixer Sense thinks that the Sixers could explore the possibility of reuniting with the veteran center in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Sixers Need Reliable Backup For Joel Embiid

Getty | Elsa

Pursuing Drummond again in the 2022 NBA free agency would make a lot of sense for the Sixers, especially now that both DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap are clearly struggling to fill the hole that he left in their second unit. The Sixers may also have young big men like Paul Reed and Charles Bassey but as Johnson noted, they are yet to earn the trust of Coach Doc Rivers. Having a backup center of Drummond's caliber would lessen the burden on Embiid's shoulders during the regular season and make sure that he's in good shape when the real battle begins in the playoffs.

What The Sixers Could Offer To Andre Drummond?

Getty | Michelle Farsi

The Sixers may not be able to give Drummond a huge payday, but they could still offer him a decent contract. Johnson suggested that instead of making Danny Green's salary for the 2022-23 NBA season fully guaranteed, the Sixers could use the mid-level exception to sign Drummond in the 2022 NBA free agency.

"Does that mean he’s going to get a max contract as he did with the Detriot Pistons? Absolutely not, but he could probably get somewhere around the mid-level expectation (roughly about $9-10 million)," Johnson wrote. "Philly currently has Danny Green in that slot but his contract for next year isn’t guaranteed. While Green has been solid, his contract value is more of that at the minimum contract versus a mid-level exception now based on his production. The Sixers could waive him and fill Drummond in that spot."

