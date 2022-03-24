Ursula Corbero Stuns In Sheer Dress

Ursula matched the walls in her background wearing a sheer Jean-Paul Gaultier long-sleeved dress and almost blended in but for her radiant face shining under the camera's flash. Her dress exposed her black underwear, and the outline of her curves showed her slim waist, curved hips, and flat abs.

She accessorized her outfit with multiple rings tastefully worn on her fingers manicured with black nail polish. She styled her long brown hair in a high ponytail leaving two short tendrils in front to frame her face.