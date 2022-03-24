Spanish model and actress Ursula Corbero, 32, showed off her slender figure in a Fall/Winter Jean Paul Gaultier dress. She's most famous for her role as the fierce and troubled Tokyo on Netflix's feature series Money Heist but has since charted a wider course for her career, having featured on Marvel's Snake Eyes last year. The actress is almost unrecognizable without her signature Tokyo mullet cut, but it's a welcomed change.
Ursula Corbero Stuns In Sheer Dress
Matching With The Décor
Ursula matched the walls in her background wearing a sheer Jean-Paul Gaultier long-sleeved dress and almost blended in but for her radiant face shining under the camera's flash. Her dress exposed her black underwear, and the outline of her curves showed her slim waist, curved hips, and flat abs.
She accessorized her outfit with multiple rings tastefully worn on her fingers manicured with black nail polish. She styled her long brown hair in a high ponytail leaving two short tendrils in front to frame her face.
YSL Baby
Ursula's appearance at the YSL runway show earlier this month earned the top spot on several publications' best-dressed lists for that week. She wore a three-toned outfit with a black and white mono-sleeve tank top exposing her back and red skintight leggings.
Ursula let her hair down the center in waves, and while that might've changed her look, her attitude (in the picture) screamed Tokyo.
Money Heist Was Not Her First Rodeo
Contrary to many Money Heist, a.k.a. La Casa de Papel fans' thoughts, the show wasn't the 32-year-old's first rodeo with Netflix, nor was it her first character in a major series. She was already big in Barcelona, but the 5-seasons series catapulted her into worldwide popularity. According to Identity Magazine, she has a soft spot for her character, Tokyo, although she'd have preferred if she toned down her hot-headedness a little. Last year, Ursula moved beyond Netflix onto the big screen in her first major English-speaking role in Hollywood.
Ursula Makes Her Hollywood Debut
The actress' fluency in English earned her a role on the G.I. Joe spin-off film Snake Eyes. She played the Baroness, a formidable adversary of the franchise, and you trust the Spanish actress to deliver on the character's criminal nature. Like fans couldn't get enough of her in the Spanish series, they couldn't stop gushing about her portrayal of the despicable Baroness. Fans can look forward to more Hollywood roles now that she's set a precedent.