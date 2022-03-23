Inflation Will Get Worse, Larry Summers Warns

Prices of various goods and services in the United States have increased dramatically due to inflation being higher than it's been in four decades.

Per the Labor Department, the consumer price index rose 7.9 percent in February from the previous year, in what was the fastest increase since 1982.

But that was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and before the U.S. and its allies came together to impose economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin.

The situation will not improve anytime soon, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.