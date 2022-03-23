WWE's Mickie James In Swimsuit Works The Pole

Proving that women over 40 can still pack an explosive punch inside and outside of the ring, Mickie James is truly an inspiration in the wrestling field, and as a premier athlete for years, she has electrified crowds worldwide with her singular persona, stylish looks, and ability to come out a winner even when it looks as if the chips are down.

Never one to play shy, Mickie has endeared herself to her fans with her charisma and her fashionable social media posts, where she is famous for captioning herself in sultry poses, bold swimsuits, and inspiring quotes.