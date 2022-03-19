NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To Warriors For James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins & Draft Picks

The Golden State Warriors are one of the few teams that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer. The Warriors may be currently focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, they may strongly consider adding another superstar who would complement their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason.