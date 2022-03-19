CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Flexes Ripped Biceps For IWD

CrossFit Athlete and Fitness influencer Dani Elle Speegle shared a touching message for women to celebrate International Women's Day last week. The Titan Games champion is always vocal about her support for women, especially since she faces some backlash for how she chooses to express herself.

Dani doesn't allow it to faze her, though, and she's addressed it only once since she became famous. This IWD, the athlete shared some pictures showing her impressive body and appreciating some of the ladies in her life, including Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir.

Dani Celebrates International Women's Day

"Women don’t need to find a voice - they have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen. Happy International Women’s Day to all of the badass, beautiful, strong, intelligent, and AMAZING Women of the world. 🤍"

Every part of Dani's body is ripped from her biceps to her abs, thighs, legs, and glutes. She builds her biceps by doing pull-ups with dumbbells, as seen in the still below. Dani also added more pictures to show off the results of her hard work alongside some of her colleagues turned friends.

Yoga Helps With Her Movement

Dani practices yoga to improve her systemic flow and body movement. She also added in her caption that doing her positions by the ocean bank makes it better since she can mimic the ocean's flow and enjoy its calming aura while she gets into her routine.

"Movement is just always better when outside. And unbeatable when surrounded by the ocean."

Dani Is A Potterhead!

It's not all work and no play with Dani, as proven in her Instagram. She's a Potterhead who enjoys days snuggling in bed with her pet dog. Her favorite things to eat in those moments are Pumpkin spiced snacks.

She's also an avid reader, as you can tell from the book tower stacked beside her TV. Dani once told her followers that a good book is as powerful as the ocean, and she loves reading there. Hawaii is one of her favorite places to be, as seen throughout her feed - she laments when she's not there and gushes when she's there.

Dani Reveals A Day In Her Life

With her love for water established, it's not surprising that Dani's recovery activity is swimming. The athlete chronicled her typical day, encompassing all the activities noted above. Here's a recap;

"8am - coffee. 9am - hot yoga 🧘🏼‍♀️ which honestly put me on my ass 😂 it was HAWT this morning. 1030am - all the oats, more coffee ☕️, protein shakessss. 11am-1:30pm - vitamin D☀️. 1:30pm - like lots of food🤤. 4pm - swim session 🏊🏻‍♀️. 5:30pm - @mobility_mvmnt session which really turned into “pay attention to Kona time” 🐶 *catch Mochi being a rascal in the background 🐈‍⬛. 6:15pm - tea and reading which also turned into “pay attention to Kona” time😂😂😂. 730pm - dinner 😋 ."⠀

