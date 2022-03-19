CrossFit Athlete and Fitness influencer Dani Elle Speegle shared a touching message for women to celebrate International Women's Day last week. The Titan Games champion is always vocal about her support for women, especially since she faces some backlash for how she chooses to express herself.

Dani doesn't allow it to faze her, though, and she's addressed it only once since she became famous. This IWD, the athlete shared some pictures showing her impressive body and appreciating some of the ladies in her life, including Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir.