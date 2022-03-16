Carissa is known as one of the most celebrated surfers in the profession. She wields the prestigious title of Olympic gold medalist in 2020 and has been the recipient of several medals for the World Surf League. The 29-year-old was the Women's World Tour champion in 2001, 2013, 2015, 2019, and her most recent win in 2021.

Last year the pro-surfer bagged an outstanding milestone, and as reported by NBC Sport, Carissa emerged as the first surfer to win Olympic surfing gold and world titles in the same year. The Olympic win came in the wake of her fifth World Tour title. This amazing fest from the surfing Hall of Famer also came as surfing made its debut in the Olympic Games.