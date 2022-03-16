Iconic surfer Carissa Moore battled the strong waves in a recent Instagram post, and she did so in grand style, rocking stylish swimwear. Carissa's photo could not have had better timing as she was captured showing off her outstanding skills in the sea. Check out her powerful image below.
Surfer Carissa Moore In Bikini Rides Massive Wave
Crashing Waves Are No Match For Carissa
Carissa Moore's post had many of her followers in ae, but it is safe to say it is one of the many times she had her admirers blown away. The World champion rocked a yellow two-piece with a bandeau-style bikini top with spaghetti straps and full bottoms. The star impressively rode the big blue waves of the sea with her arms spread wide apart to give her balance. She stayed focused on the task at hand and oblivious to the perfect shot the camera took of her. Carissa kept her hair off her face by putting it up in a tight bun.
A Champion In Her Own Right
Carissa is known as one of the most celebrated surfers in the profession. She wields the prestigious title of Olympic gold medalist in 2020 and has been the recipient of several medals for the World Surf League. The 29-year-old was the Women's World Tour champion in 2001, 2013, 2015, 2019, and her most recent win in 2021.
Last year the pro-surfer bagged an outstanding milestone, and as reported by NBC Sport, Carissa emerged as the first surfer to win Olympic surfing gold and world titles in the same year. The Olympic win came in the wake of her fifth World Tour title. This amazing fest from the surfing Hall of Famer also came as surfing made its debut in the Olympic Games.
Carissa Speaks About Her First Olympic Games
Last October, the superstar joined Shape for an exclusive interview of her journey to the Olympics in Tokyo. Carissa's decision to be at the global games was an "incredible experience." The star revealed that she didn't have many expectations for the game due to how COVID-19 put a damper on things. Carissa stated that she was told the 2021 games were not the "normal Olympic experience'', nevertheless, she enjoyed being there and bonding with other teams.
Carissa's Introduction To Surfing
As a youngster, Carissa watched her father, Chris, fuel his passion for open sea swimming, and surfing in his leisure. He wanted her to share his love for the ocean and soon started taking her surfing lessons. She told the publication: 'It was just our time to spend together, and he always jokes around, but his goal was to make me fall in love with the ocean so that I'd never leave Hawaii — and mission accomplished." Carissa's father made her love the ocean so she would always be close to him, but now, she has attained greater heights in the surfing world.