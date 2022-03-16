'Windfall' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Windfall is an upcoming Netflix Original Movie directed by Charlie McDowell. McDowell is known for projects like The One I Love and The Discovery and has previously worked with Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons. The screenplay was written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker, based on an original story by McDowell, Segel, and Lader. Plemons will continue work with the platform after previously having earned an Academy Award nomination. The nomination came for his role in Netflix's hit film, The Power of the Dog, alongside partner Kirsten Dunst.

The film follows a man who breaks into a vacation home only to find that the home's owners, a wealthy couple, show up soon later while he is still inside the home. Stuck in the situation, he makes the decision to take them, hostage, for financial gain.

The trailer is available for viewing on Youtube.