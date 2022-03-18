'Phoenix Rising’ Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

In this two-part documentary, Evan Rachel Wood shares her experience as a survivor of domestic violence and delves into her pursuit of justice and healing her trauma.

All About 'Phoenix Rising'

Phoenix Rising is a two-part documentary focused on Evan Rachel Wood's account of being sexually assaulted by singer Marilyn Manson during his music video for "Heart-Shaped Glasses" when she was 19-years-old. The documentary was directed by Amy Berg, best known for being an executive producer on the TV series Dog.

A trailer dropped for the documentary on YouTube on Feb. 22. The actress also shared the trailer on Instagram with a caption. "When the laws don’t protect you, change them. The two-part documentary, produced and directed by Amy Berg, premieres March 15 on @hbomax."

 

When Is The Release Date For 'Phoenix Rising'?

The documentary originally aired at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

This week, part one of Phoenix Rising aired on HBO in the US on March 15 and part two aired the next day on March 16. The documentary is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Phoenix Rising'?

The documentary is a first-hand account by Evan Rachel Wood, an American actress, activist, model, and singer. Other individuals in Wood's life are also featured, including Sara Wood and Illma Gore.

What Is 'Phoneix Rising' About?

In the documentary, the Westwood actress described being controlled by Manson during their four-year relationship. She first met Manson when she was 18 at the Chateau Marmont. Manson was 37 and married to Dita Von Teese. Wood was dating actor Jamie Bell.  

Mason and Wood became friends before dating, which she said occurred after he surprised her by kissing her. She alleged Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, repeatedly drugged her during the relationship, isolated her from her friends and family, and threatened to kill her.

Wood claimed that Manson raped her during the filming of the music video. After previously rehearsing a simulated sex scene for the video, Manson penetrated her without her consent as the cameras rolled.  

Wood testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee in 2018 to advocate for the statute of limitations to be extended for reporting sexual assault in Washington, D.C. The Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Act was passed in all 50 states. 

Manson's lawyer, Howard King, told Variety that the singer denied Wood's claims. “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses." 

