'Phoenix Rising’ Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

In the documentary, the Westwood actress described being controlled by Manson during their four-year relationship. She first met Manson when she was 18 at the Chateau Marmont. Manson was 37 and married to Dita Von Teese. Wood was dating actor Jamie Bell.

Mason and Wood became friends before dating, which she said occurred after he surprised her by kissing her. She alleged Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, repeatedly drugged her during the relationship, isolated her from her friends and family, and threatened to kill her.

Wood claimed that Manson raped her during the filming of the music video. After previously rehearsing a simulated sex scene for the video, Manson penetrated her without her consent as the cameras rolled.

Wood testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee in 2018 to advocate for the statute of limitations to be extended for reporting sexual assault in Washington, D.C. The Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Act was passed in all 50 states.