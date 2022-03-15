'You Weirdo': 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Slams Julia Lemigova

During her podcast interview, Pippen told host Yontef that she felt De Moura was similar to a grumpy old man.

"I think she's gotten, you know, some people as they age, they get bitter and mean," Pippen had said. "I feel like she has gotten bitter and mean. Like a grumpy old man, you know? Like your energy says a lot about you, right? If you're loving and open and want everyone to win, you see that. And if you're just like, you know, just in the corner, hating on everyone and talking sh-t, like that's just..."