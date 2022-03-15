Larsa Pippen is firing back at Julia Lemigova after her Real Housewives of Miami cast mate reacted to claims she made against their co-star, Adriana De Moura, on Instagram.
'You Weirdo': 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Slams Julia Lemigova
Larsa Pippen Targeted Julia Lemigova On Instagram
Larsa Pippen just sparked an Instagram feud with her Real Housewives of Miami co-star, Julie Lemigova.
After appearing on a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, where she took aim at Adriana De Moura, by suggesting her castmate was not only "mean," but "bitter," Pippen reacted to Lemigova, who addressed her diss in the comments section of an Instagram post from an RHOM fan page.
Julie Lemigova Accused Larsa Pippen Of 'Projecting' On Bestie Adriana De Moura
In a message shared to the RHOM fan page, via a screenshot provided by Comments by Bravo on Instagram, Lemigova said, "I think she is projecting," and made it a point to tag Pippen so she'd see her message.
The fan page had previously shared a snippet from Pippen's interview in which Pippen suggested it was De Moura who had changed the most in the 11 years since the Real Housewives of Miami premiered on Bravo.
Larsa Pippen Suggested Adriana De Moura Was 'Hating' Amid 'RHOM' Season 4
During her podcast interview, Pippen told host Yontef that she felt De Moura was similar to a grumpy old man.
"I think she's gotten, you know, some people as they age, they get bitter and mean," Pippen had said. "I feel like she has gotten bitter and mean. Like a grumpy old man, you know? Like your energy says a lot about you, right? If you're loving and open and want everyone to win, you see that. And if you're just like, you know, just in the corner, hating on everyone and talking sh-t, like that's just..."
Larsa Pippen Shades Julie Lemigova As A 'Weirdo' For Commenting On Her Interview
After learning that Lemigova had suggested Pippen was saying those things about De Moura because she really thinks them about herself, Pippen fired back at her Peacock castmate, slamming Lemigova, the best friend of De Moura, as a "weirdo" for inserting herself into their drama.
"Stay out of it you weirdo nobody asked [you]," Pippen wrote in a stern comment.
Alexia Echevarria's son, Peter Rosello, then got in on the drama, saying, "You know."
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently available for streaming on Peacock.