Chanel West Coast In Bikini Celebrates The USA

Chanel West Coast backed it up while in a string bikini top and skintight Versace booty shorts to shout out the USA last year. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV face was all curves in a sizzling yacht photo to mark the 4th of July 2021, and the hotshot is still gaining likes.

Posting for her 3.6 million Instagram followers, the "No Plans" hitmaker angled her peachy rear at the camera while pouting from the water. The photo even came with a double tag - Chanel tagged both luxury brand Versace and the designer's big boss, Donatella Versace. Check it out below.