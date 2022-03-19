Chanel West Coast In Bikini Celebrates The USA

Chanel West Coast backed it up while in a string bikini top and skintight Versace booty shorts to shout out the USA last year. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV face was all curves in a sizzling yacht photo to mark the 4th of July 2021, and the hotshot is still gaining likes.

Posting for her 3.6 million Instagram followers, the "No Plans" hitmaker angled her peachy rear at the camera while pouting from the water. The photo even came with a double tag - Chanel tagged both luxury brand Versace and the designer's big boss, Donatella Versace. Check it out below.

Sizzles In Independence Day Bikini

Scroll for the photo. Chanel posted from Miami, FL - 2021 marked the Ridiculousness star ditching Los Angeles for a new life in Florida.

Highlighting her pandemic weight loss, Chanel posed in a blue halterneck bikini with string ties, pairing the swimwear with high-waisted and loud black-and-green shorts covered in the iconic Versace monogram. The LOL Cartel founder sported a pearl necklace to up the glam, plus statement shades. Gold earrings and hair blowing in the wind afforded a bombshell finish as Chanel wrote: "Happy 4th of July" with a smiley-dude emoji.

Fans have thrown Chanel over 100,000 likes, with one user seemingly begging for more as they wrote: "Pzzzzz post more pic like this." Chanel has posted plenty more bikini action, including her July 2021 pool snap. "Austin pool party was litty...I can never pick a fave photo lol 1,2, or 3? 📸 @_legendary.photos," she captioned the below photo.

Secret To Her Bikini Body

Chanel has opened up on her wellness mindset, even admitting that workouts only exist in her life so she can treat herself to fast food. Speaking to Hollywood Life in 2019, the "Alcoholic" rapper revealed:

"You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself!"

Digging In-N-Out

Name-dropping Kardashian-adored burger chain In-N-Out, Chanel added: "But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout." Last year, West Coast kicked off a YouTube fitness channel, even showing off her pink-painted home garage gym. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

