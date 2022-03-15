CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Straddles Floatie

Getty | JB Lacroix

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Brooke Ence put her CrossFit-star abs on show at the pool in a double update shared with her Instagram followers and scored close to 50,000 likes with her beaming smile and shredded muscles.

Proving she knows how to have fun on social media, the 32-year-old straddled a floatie for a profile close-up of her chiseled torso, giving off "hot girl summer" vibes in a skimpy black bikini. She also included a frontal shot with her leg hanging over the colorful animal-shaped inflatable object, but what fans truly found beguiling was her infectious laugh.

Check it out below!

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Andrew Wiggins Plus Others

NBA Rumors: John Wall, Christian Wood Could Form Lakers' 'Big 4' With LeBron James & Anthony Davis Next Summer

Will Smith Takes Home Best Leading Actor Award at BAFTAs, Beating Out Benedict Cumberbatch and Leonardo DiCaprio

Ariana Debose Beats Caitríona Balfe For Supporting Actress

Elon Musk Tries To Pick Fight With Putin, Russia Responds

All About The Sunscreen

The CrossFit veteran had more to showcase than her ripped body. While her sculpted waist and strong biceps were admirably flaunted in the ribbed bikini -- a revealing yet still comfy-looking design from her own clothing label, Encewear -- the post was actually about another one of her businesses, namely the Athia Skin Care brand she co-founded with Heidi Lane Powell.

Debuting the line's first sunscreen product, Ence was seen lathering it up in the second picture, while the first shot captured attention with her radiant smile. In the image, the athlete wore trendy aviator RayBans with reflective lenses that looked blue from mirroring the water and had her long tresses swept to the side in a messy, carefree manner.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Boss Babe

In the caption, Ence shared more details about the new product, saying she was "so proud of" it. "Since the very beginning, I wanted @athiaskin to have a sunscreen, and Im [sic] particular - it needed to be smooth and sheer, non-greasy and definitely couldn’t leave any white residue," she wrote.

Ence continued: "It was worth the wait and you’ll appreciate all that we’ve put into this one, an amazing moisturizer with SPF plus anti-aging."

While her skincare brand may be closing down shop soon, per an announcement on the brand's website, her clothing line appears to be thriving. Launching the Encewear swimsuit collection back in May 2020, the CrossFit athlete posed in the same black bikini for a dip in the pool while praising the number's quality.

"Hand to god, this swimsuit stays in place 100 times better than any of my other ity bity [sic] bikinis AND it’s comfortable," she said.

Aside from the two labels she founded, Ence also developed a vitamin and supplements line for FNX Fitness, called the Brooke Ence Signature Line. Starting in 2019, her collaboration with the retailer didn't end there, with the CrossFit athlete also designing a crop top for the brand's athleisure wear collection.

Of course, what the 32-year-old powerhouse is most famed for is her CrossFit career. The former professional dancer qualified for the 2015 Reebok CrossFit Games after just her second regional competition and has been making waves with her many accomplishments ever since. Oh, and did we mention her movie roles alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League?

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Pacers, Talen Horton-Tucker To Thunder In Proposed 3-Way Deal

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Bulls For Five Players & Two Picks

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

Why Emma Watson Doesn't Talk About Her Dating Life

Why Halle Berry Thinks Zendaya Is The Next 'It' Girl

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.