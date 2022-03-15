CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Straddles Floatie

In the caption, Ence shared more details about the new product, saying she was "so proud of" it. "Since the very beginning, I wanted @athiaskin to have a sunscreen, and Im [sic] particular - it needed to be smooth and sheer, non-greasy and definitely couldn’t leave any white residue," she wrote.

Ence continued: "It was worth the wait and you’ll appreciate all that we’ve put into this one, an amazing moisturizer with SPF plus anti-aging."

While her skincare brand may be closing down shop soon, per an announcement on the brand's website, her clothing line appears to be thriving. Launching the Encewear swimsuit collection back in May 2020, the CrossFit athlete posed in the same black bikini for a dip in the pool while praising the number's quality.

"Hand to god, this swimsuit stays in place 100 times better than any of my other ity bity [sic] bikinis AND it’s comfortable," she said.

Aside from the two labels she founded, Ence also developed a vitamin and supplements line for FNX Fitness, called the Brooke Ence Signature Line. Starting in 2019, her collaboration with the retailer didn't end there, with the CrossFit athlete also designing a crop top for the brand's athleisure wear collection.

Of course, what the 32-year-old powerhouse is most famed for is her CrossFit career. The former professional dancer qualified for the 2015 Reebok CrossFit Games after just her second regional competition and has been making waves with her many accomplishments ever since. Oh, and did we mention her movie roles alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League?