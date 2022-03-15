The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the busiest teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though they are still trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Lakers' roster, as currently constructed, is obviously not enough to help them fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. When the season is over, most people believe that the Lakers would find ways to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis a better supporting cast.
NBA Rumors: John Wall, Christian Wood Could Form Lakers' 'Big 4' With LeBron James & Anthony Davis Next Summer
Forming A 'Big 4'
One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers next summer is the Houston Rockets. In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World suggested a way on how the Lakers would be able to create a "Big 4" with the help of the Rockets. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Rockets in exchange for John Wall and Christian Wood. If the trade becomes a reality, Goldman believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Why The Rockets Would Make The Trade
Aside from the fact that they already discussed the same trade scenario before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Goldman further explained why the proposed deal would make sense for the Rockets.
"The Houston Rockets make this trade for only one reason: They’d hope Russell Westbrook opts out of his player option and searches for greener pastures instead of going the John Wall route and spending the year on his sofa. The Rockets would also love to trade a completely disinterested Christian Wood, who’ll undoubtedly run out of Houston as fast as he can once his contract is up, for an excellent young player in Talen Horton-Tucker."
John Wall & Christian Wood Join Lakers
Wall and Wood would both be intriguing acquisitions for the Lakers. When both players are healthy, pairing them with James and Davis would make the Lakers a more competitive team in the Western Conference in the 2022-23 NBA season. Wall would be an immediate replacement for Westbrook in the Lakers' backcourt, giving them another veteran point guard who has plenty of playoff experience.
In Wood, the Lakers would be getting an All-Star caliber big man who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, rebounder, rim protector, and floor spacer. If he could build chemistry with Davis, they could form a formidable frontcourt duo in Los Angeles next season.
Taking A Huge Gamble On John Wall
The proposed blockbuster deal with the Rockets would come with a huge risk for the Lakers. Though he could possibly be a much better third fiddle for James and David than Westbrook, Wall has already dealt with numerous health issues and hasn't played a single game since last season. However, before they make the trade with the Rockets, the Lakers are expected to receive reliable intel about Wall's health and condition since like James and Davis, he's also being represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.