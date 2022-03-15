NBA Rumors: John Wall, Christian Wood Could Form Lakers' 'Big 4' With LeBron James & Anthony Davis Next Summer

Wall and Wood would both be intriguing acquisitions for the Lakers. When both players are healthy, pairing them with James and Davis would make the Lakers a more competitive team in the Western Conference in the 2022-23 NBA season. Wall would be an immediate replacement for Westbrook in the Lakers' backcourt, giving them another veteran point guard who has plenty of playoff experience.

In Wood, the Lakers would be getting an All-Star caliber big man who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, rebounder, rim protector, and floor spacer. If he could build chemistry with Davis, they could form a formidable frontcourt duo in Los Angeles next season.