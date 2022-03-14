Salma Hayek Wows In Plunging Gucci At BAFTAs

Salma Hayek looked beyond flawless, also flaunting a hefty amount of cleavage as she attended the BAFTAs last weekend. The MCU actress, 55, put on a figure-flaunting display while in a gorgeous Gucci dress - some might argue, it's the best thing she's ever worn.

Rocking up to the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall, The Eternals actress dazzled in the low-cut and floor-length velvet number, looking red carpet-ready as usual and possibly out-doing other starlets at the British annual event. Check it out below.