Salma Hayek Wows In Plunging Gucci At BAFTAs

Getty | Samir Hussein

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Salma Hayek looked beyond flawless, also flaunting a hefty amount of cleavage as she attended the BAFTAs last weekend. The MCU actress, 55, put on a figure-flaunting display while in a gorgeous Gucci dress - some might argue, it's the best thing she's ever worn.

Rocking up to the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall, The Eternals actress dazzled in the low-cut and floor-length velvet number, looking red carpet-ready as usual and possibly out-doing other starlets at the British annual event. Check it out below.

Stuns In Low-Cut Gucci Dress

Scroll for photos. Hayek went gothic this year, opting for a deep purple and crushed velvet dress with a plunging black lace neckline. The regal number, also boasting raised shoulder accents and matching black lace cuffs, big-time showcased the Mexican-American's hourglass curves, with chunky rings and a massive top-knot bun accentuating the glam.

All smokey eye makeup and with a matte nude lip, Salma sizzled as she proved she's ageless at 55, with the photos quickly winding up all over the internet.

Getty | Samir Hussein

Proving she's got a sense of humor and also reminding her 20 million+ Instagram followers that the dress came dangerously slit at the thigh, Salma posted side-by-side photos of her Gucci getup, highlighting a bit of an oops moment as she wrote:

"Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more. A veces por tapar unas cosas otras se enseñan mas @gucci @bafta." The House of Gucci star continues to rock the brand behind the 2021-released movie she stars in, with personal ties to Gucci also well-known as her husband François-Henri Pinault's Kering group owns the brand.

Husband Basically Owns Gucci

Getty | David M. Benett

2009 marked Hayek and Pinault tying the knot. The actress' husband, estimated to be worth over $44 billion, owns a massive portfolio of designer labels, not limited to Saint Laurent, Botteg Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen. Posting last year with an anti-cruelty announcement, Salma told her social media followers: “So proud of my husband François-Henri Pinault! Kering announced last week that it is going entirely fur-free!”

Star-Studded BAFTAs

The BAFTAs this year came hosted by Aussie actress Rebel Wilson, who made headlines for giving Russian President Vladimir Putin the middle finger while giving her intro speech. Also in attendance were Salma's costar Lady Gaga and British actress Emma Watson.

Salma's BAFTAs IG post has gained over 190,000 likes, also gaining one from Oscar winner Halle Berry.

