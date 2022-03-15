Nikki Bella Offers Rear View In Bikini

Entertainment
Geri Green

Nikki Bella has been impressing the digital space with a rear-view bikini shot as she takes in ocean water views - and offers fans another one. Long before the global pandemic was a headline, the 38-year-old WWE star posted a carefree bikini snap while seemingly on vacation, delighting her army of Instagram followers and reminding them that life for Nikki goes beyond the ring.

The Total Bellas face hid her own as she showcased her peachy rear and toned back, also flying the flag for glam time off as she enjoyed the perks of a water vessel.

It's Always Bikini Season

Scroll for the snap. The Dancing With the Stars alum updated back in 2017, before her life took on a #mom. Nikki was photographed in a tiny and patterned blue bikini with string ties, this as she sat amid metal railings on a boat and gazed out onto sea waters and craggy natural rocks.

The podcast host wore her long hair all wavy and down, also drawing attention to her defined and muscular back, plus her booty. The image continues to gain likes on fan accounts. More after the snap.

See More Photos Below

The latest from Nikki comes via the great outdoors, a glam shades look, plus a special shout-out.

"A #SisterSunday that was a birthday celebration! Happy Birthday @themarkeagle 🥳🎈🎂 @marcianoestate was truly incredible and a perfect celebration!" she wrote over the weekend, adding: "The trees, the olive oil, the tastings, the art, the history, the family and the foundation that has been built on love and passion! Their wine has become one of my favs!! 🍷🌲🫒"

Landing Reality Judge Role

Nikki is climbing the Hollywood ranks, and she now finds herself with a prestigious judging spot on America's Got Talent: Extreme. She joins judges Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, plus Travis Pastrana.

Six days ago, and sharing a trailer shot, the mom of one told fans:

"That time @nicktberry showed @travispastrana and I how to pose as new judges lol I love our social team!!! They are incredible! And we totally didn’t feel awkward at all lol 😉 All NEW @agt Extreme in less than 30 mins 8/7c only on @nbc #agtextreme."

Celebrity Followers

Nikki's Instagram following has now topped 10 million, and the account also includes a celebrity fanbase. Keeping tabs on the brunette are reality stars Kristin Cavallari and Kailyn Lowry, plus Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and fellow WWE face Sasha Banks.

