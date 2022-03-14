NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Pacers, Talen Horton-Tucker To Thunder In Proposed 3-Way Deal

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though they are still trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2021-22 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that Westbrook and the Lakers would be parting ways next summer. Finding a taker for Westbrook and the $47 million that he's owed next season would be a tough task for the Lakers.

However, if they are willing to sacrifice some of their precious trade assets, the Lakers could unload Westbrook while improving their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.