Aly Raisman is one fierce woman! Never one to back down from a physical challenge, the athlete displayed a modeling pose that only she could do so flawlessly.

The six-time Olympic medalist may have already retired from competing professionally, but she is still booked and busy with so much work. Raisman flaunted her muscular athletic physique in an impressive balancing pose on a rocky cliff in one of her most memorable modeling moments.

Scroll down to see the photo.