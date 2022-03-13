CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Swimsuit Is 'Red, White & Boozed'

Getty | Dave Kotinsky

Alexandra Lozovschi

She works hard, and she parties harder -- Brooke Ence proved that with a little photo session on Fourth of July weekend when she hit the water with her bestie, Dana Linn Bailey, for some good, old-fashioned boating fun. Rocking swimsuits in the colors of the U.S. flag, the CrossFit athletes had the time of their lives riding the waves, with Ence paying tribute to their friendship as she shared the photos on Instagram.

'Baywatch' Babe Vibes

Ence was front and center in the double update sitting at over 50,800 likes, serving up curves, cleavage, and a whole lot of muscles in a red one-piece emblazoned with the words "Red, White & Boozed." A Rave Suits design, it flaunted her insanely fit figure thanks to its daring high-cut and revealing neckline, with the 32-year-old CrossFit veteran showing off her strong quads as she kneeled on the back of the boat.

Giving off serious Baywatch babe vibes, she sat with her legs open, looking phenomenal with wind-swept hair. She wore chic jewelry and aviator Ray-Bans with metallic-gold frames, with one fan telling her she had "swag like Jennifer Aniston." A fanny pack with the U.S. flag accentuated her waist, drawing attention to her hourglass shape.

Meanwhile, Bailey surfed in the backdrop, clad in a white one-piece with red-and-blue accents and a matching visor. A swipe to the next slide saw Ence throwing her arm up in the air as she smiled from ear to ear while Bailey did the rock 'n' roll salute with both hands.

The ladies were clearly having a blast and some of that energy transpired into the comments. "Love this! Enjoy the wakesurfing [sic] and shred on!" said one person, while another added: "Killing it in a one piece [sic] 🔥🔥."

"Stunning picture! Love the swimsuit," a third fan complimented the CrossFit star.

The photos were taken by Santa Cruz-based vlogger Colby Stevens, who accompanied Ence and her friends for a weekend of waves and fun at Whitefish Lake. The CrossFit star dished a bit about her Fourth of July celebration in a separate post in which she was surfing like a pro, writing: "So many great photos from the weekend. And Let's agree to blame @the_colbs for the amount of pics I'm about to share."

Another share saw Ence rocking her six-pack abs in a red bikini while sailing with Bailey and Jeanna Cianciarulo. "I have found my 'people' and when we're together….😎 well, it's a fking party," she alongside the photo.

Ence nailed the caption in the double update as well. Showing she was ready to party with a "lookoutforacookout" hashtag, she summed up her weekend with a string of emojis that included a sun, yacht, bikini, and sunglasses. She also added a "bestfriends" hashtag, as she always does whenever she posts photos with Bailey.

